Cloudy skies stick around through the night, but we should start to see some clearing taking place at times. Overnight lows will dip back into the upper 20s close to 30°.

Our winds will remain a bit breezy though with gusts around 20 mph. That’ll allow our wind chills to dip into the upper teens in some cases by early tomorrow.

We get a brief break from the rain chances on Friday with partly cloudy skies, but another system looks to move in by the weekend. Light rain showers move in during the morning on Saturday and taper off through the daytime. Highs will be chilly in the mid 40s, but should be warm enough to support mostly rain.