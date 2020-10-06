Dry conditions remain with plenty of sunshine in the forecast

What We’re Tracking:

Warm week ahead

Dry conditions for several days

Possible relief on the way

A very mild evening is in store tonight with clear skies expected and overnight lows in the middle to upper 50s across the region. Tomorrow will likely be the warmest day of the week the highs in the upper 80s and yes, even lower 90s for some spots as we head further into October. Although the temperatures will be warm this week, the humidity will stay relatively low.

Really, the only issue we’ll deal with over the next couple of days will be a little hazy look to the sky as smoke moves our way from fires in Colorado. Mainly, that’ll give us some red sunsets and sunrises through tomorrow.

Beyond that, we should be finishing out the week with 80s across the board and dry conditions through the weekend. However, there does appear to be a glimmer of hope on the horizon as forecast models are slowly starting to indicate a change in our upper atmosphere come Monday into Tuesday. It’s a bit too far out to nail down the specifics but we could be seeing some slightly cooler temperatures and even some rain chances if we play our cards right.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush