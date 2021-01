We’ll have mainly cloudy skies today and fairly light winds, but a front moves through this afternoon. Our southern counties may get to near 50°, while our northern counties may only make it into the low 40s.

It’s possible our north and eastern counties may see a few flurries today, but for the most part, we have a pretty dry week ahead.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Tuesday, but we will bounce right back up on Wednesday where sunny skies are back in the forecast.