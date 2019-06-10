Dry for now before rain chances return throughout the week

What We're Tracking:

Cooler overnight

Rain chances return Tuesday into Wednesday

Warmer and more humid to end the week

Clouds will continue to increase heading into the overnight hours with low temperatures bottoming out in the mid 50s.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon high temperatures topping off in the upper 70s. Dry air will stick with us through the morning but the moisture will start to return heading into the afternoon as our chances for some scattered shatters and storms start to increase with an even better chance leading into the evening hours with low threats of severe weather associated.

We'll clear out for Tuesday night dropping back down into the low 50s.

Rain chances will continue to increase throughout the week with a better chance for some additional scattered showers Wednesday morning into the afternoon for a vast majority of the eastern half of the viewing area. With moisture continuing to rise in the air, low humidity will return with high temperatures in the 70s.

Thursday we should see drier conditions return with increasing cloud cover throughout the day. High temperatures will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s. These drier condition will lead to a return of moisture with the next biggest chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to return on Friday along with the humidity.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist David George