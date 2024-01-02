What We’re Tracking

Patchy fog tonight

Dry pattern for a few more days

Rain and snow chances return

A weak cold front moves into the area later today and that will drop temperatures into the upper 30s and lower 40s for tomorrow. There may even be some patchy fog to start with tomorrow as winds remain relatively light. Just watch out for that early tomorrow as temperatures will be below freezing to start with leading to the potential for freezing fog.

We are watching our next storm system that looks to move in late Friday and into early Saturday. As of right now, there looks to be a decent chance for seeing rain and snow showers across the area. It may start as snow, but shift to rain, and maybe back again as our temperatures waffle between the upper 20s overnight and lower 40s during the afternoon. There looks to be a slightly better chance to see some snow across the area by late Friday and into early Saturday morning. There’s still quite a bit of uncertainty with this system, so keep checking back for updates through the week.

The weather pattern gets quite a bit more active starting this weekend, too. So after this first round Friday, we’re already watching another system for the first part of next week. This one looks like it could bring even colder weather with it leading to another chance for wintry weather.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard