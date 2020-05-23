Dry today with more rain through the holiday

What We’re Tracking:

Occasional storms tonight through Memorial Day

Heavy rain and severe weather possible

Humidity sticks around

Clouds will start the day for many areas north of I-70. The rest of Saturday should remain mostly dry throughout the majority of the day with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and highs remaining in the lower to middle 80s. Storm chances increase yet again throughout the evening hours of Saturday where some storms could be on the strong to severe side. Biggest threats look to be wind and hail.

Showers and storms continue throughout the night into early Sunday with off and on rain chances throughout the day. Thunderstorms could be likely Sunday as well with better chances in the afternoon and evening.

More widespread rain chances take over for Memorial Day as highs continue to stay in the 80s. The biggest concern over the holiday weekend is going to be the flooding potential especially for areas north where they could receive a couple inches of rain when it’s all said and done.

Still looking at some chances for rain Tuesday before things start to dry in the middle and later part of the week with afternoon highs in the 70s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez