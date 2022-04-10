What We’re Tracking:

Few clouds, pleasant on Monday

Strong storms possible Tuesday

Above average temperatures

Clear weather will give way to increased clouds by the end of the night. Overnight low temperatures will fall back into the upper 40s with a light to calm wind by morning. The wind will stay light on Monday as temperatures top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A surge of even warmer weather moves in on Tuesday. Temperatures will range from the lower 80s east to upper 80s west, where the air will be a bit drier. Besides the warmer weather, chances for strong to severe storms start to return as higher humidity makes its way for areas east of US-77.

There is the potential for severe weather by the afternoon and evening on Tuesday. As of right now the biggest threat looks to be wind with potential hail and an isolated tornado or two. Things will start to line up better by Monday so be sure to stay up to date with the latest information. Once the stronger front moves out, we cool down to average numbers by the second half of the week in the lower to middle 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller