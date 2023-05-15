What We’re Tracking

Cloudy weather sticks around through Tuesday

Great weather on Wednesday

Another rain chance late Thursday

Mostly cloudy weather will be with us tonight as the majority of the showers have already wrapped up and have pushed out of the area. Despite drying out, the clouds will stubbornly hang on tonight with low temperatures in the middle 50s.

Most of Tuesday looks cloudy as temperatures top out in the lower 70s. Light wind from the northeast at 5-10mph will make for a nice afternoon as cloud cover gradually clears out late in the day.

Some very nice weather settles in for Wedneday. Temperatures will be comfortable in the 70s to near 80° with partly cloudy weather and cool overnight temperatures in the 50s. That clearer weather will be in place before another system impacts us by late week with a slightly better chance for storms as we get closer to Thursday evening.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller