Dry weather returns just in time for the weekend

Winds will still be an issue today, but will continue to relax slowly. We’ll also have a few lingering showers in the east through about lunchtime or so. Be sure to grab a coat out the door as wind chills will be in the 30s to start with! For this afternoon we’ll warm up into the lower to middle 50s with cloud cover decreasing through the day.

Heading into the weekend, Saturday will have temperatures in the lower to middle 60s making for a brief warm up with mostly sunny skies.

A small front is expected to move through on Sunday and Halloween looks very typical for this time of year. It’ll feature a dry forecast, with some clouds moving in late. Afternoon highs should make it into the middle 50s and drop through the 40s for evening trick-or-treating.