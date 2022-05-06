A mostly cloudy sky will stubbornly hang on for much of Friday with temperatures warming back up into the upper 60s. The wind should be fairly light, and even though we’re not expected a sunny day, it should feel fairly nice nonetheless.

Highs will warm into the upper 70s by Saturday and middle 80s by Sunday. That will be helped along by a strong south/southeasterly breeze that will be present until at least the middle part of next week.

There’s a slim chance for a stray shower or storm on Sunday, but overall, expect a warm and breezy Mother’s Day!

Factoring in the humidity which will be on the increase, we could have heat indices in the middle to upper 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Overnight lows will be very mild during this time in the lower 70s. To put this warmth into perspective, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 73°.