Drying out just in time for the holiday weekend

An isolated shower is still possible through this evening, but rain chances and clouds will be on the decrease through the night. That will help our temperatures cool down overnight, too, and we should drop into the mid 60s.

We’re finally going to get to enjoy some sunshine tomorrow as highs climb into the middle 80s. And the sunshine continues through the weekend as we dry things out just in time for the holiday weekend.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Saturday, and we could get close to 90° by the Fourth of July. The best news is that the weather looks dry and warm for fireworks shows Sunday evening!