Rain moves out today

Mild temperatures through the weekend

Another rain chance for Christmas Eve

Temperatures this morning in the lower 50s. Showers will exit the area in the morning hours and that may help fog to develop into the early morning hours, so be on the lookout for some patchy fog.

We should see a break in the rain chances for much of today and maybe even the majority of Saturday before the next round starts to move in. It’s looking too warm for snow on Christmas Eve, but a decent chance for rain from Saturday night into Sunday. There may even be a few rumbles of thunder embedded in there, too! Highs will likely be near 60° straight through Sunday.

The scattered chance for showers will linger through Christmas Day, as well, but winds look to start shifting to the north and west. This will usher in colder temperatures, but the timing of that still remains in question. If the colder air moves in quicker, we may end up seeing a few snowflakes trying to mix in Christmas morning! If it’s a bit slower, it’ll just be rain. We’ll keep an eye on that closely, but as of right now, highs look to be in the middle 40s for Monday.

Monday night, we should drop into the upper 20s, though, and there’s a slight chance for lingering precipitation into early Tuesday that may end up being a wintry mix, too. Highs by Tuesday afternoon may struggle to reach 40° before temperatures rebound through the rest of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard