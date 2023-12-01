What We’re Tracking

Snow showers end tonight

Another chance for a light mix tomorrow

Warming up through early next week

Snow showers come to an end tonight. We still need to watch the roads tonight for some slick and slushy spots. Temperatures drop down into the lower to middle 20s. The good news is that winds calm down in the overnight hours so we shouldn’t need to worry about wind chill.

There looks to be another slight chance we could see a rain/snow mix tomorrow, as well. But, once again, that looks to be very light in nature. We’re not expecting much, if any, accumulation from that round either.

Winds shift back towards the south, through the weekend and we should see some slightly warmer temperatures for Saturday and Sunday. Highs should make it up into the lower 50s, and those seasonal temperatures should linger into the first half of next week. We could even get as warm as the upper 50s again by Thursday as dry conditions continue through the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard