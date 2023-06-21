What We’re Tracking

Partly cloudy tonight

Humidity builds in

Rain chances this weekend

Tonight will be partly cloudy. Some rain may linger into tonight in our southern counties but most of us will remain dry. Temperatures will bottom out in the middle 60s before tomorrow we will reach upper 80s and lower 90s once again.

We expect to be mainly dry until Friday night into Saturday morning where a rain chance enters the forecast. Saturday, humidity builds in and a frontal boundary sets up providing lift needed for storm development late afternoon into the evening. Highs will be in the middle 90s but heat index values will be closer to 100° making it feel pretty uncomfortable.

The frontal boundary is relatively weak so it will not cool us down much. Highs Sunday and Monday, with mainly sunny skies, should still make it into the lower to middle 90s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard