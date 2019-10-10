Early December-like temperatures ahead

Tracking significantly cooler temperatures to close out the work week before slightly warming up over the weekend.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Marshall, Morris, Republic, Riley and Washington County from 10 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday.

What We’re Tracking:

Cold tonight

Much colder and windy Friday

Frost early Saturday, then sunny and pleasant this weekend

This evening into the overnight hours, if moisture lingers, there may be some brief wet snow or spots of light rain/snow mix across the northern counties into early Friday morning as temperatures drop into the middle 30s.

Clouds should decrease by midday Friday with a gusty north/northwest wind sustained at about 15-20 mph. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s, but it will feel like 30s all day. Bundle up for high school football games, and don’t forget the hot chocolate, blankets and gloves when you head out.

Frost is still possible early Saturday with temperatures in the lower to middle 30s. We start to warm up during the afternoon hours but still well below average as highs might only be in the upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday with mid 60s for Sunday. We will see lots of sunshine for Saturday through Monday although it won’t help us feel much warmer.

Looking at the extended forecast into the later part of next week, there looks to be another chance for cooler weather as highs look to stumble into the middle to upper 50s by next Wednesday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com





