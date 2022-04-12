What We’re Tracking:

Very windy with late evening storms

Cooling down in the days ahead

A few showers Easter Weekend

As a cold front pushes through the area in the early to middle part of the night, we expect a line of storms to develop with the threat of strong straight-line winds. Lows will fall back into the 40s with gusty northwest wind later in the night.

Winds will continue from the south at 25-35 mph sustained and wind gusts upward of 40-50 mph before the cold front arrives. Then wind from the northwest at 15-25mph for the second half of the night.

Fortunately, the storms may not develop along the dryline this evening, which would be the window of time with the greatest severe weather risks. Instead, there may only be one line of storm in the early part of hte night and with those storms the biggest threat looks to be winds with potential hail initially.

There may be some lingering showers Wednesday as temperatures turn cooler for the second half of the week. Highs in the 50s on Wednesday with gradual clearing after noon. Expect highs to return to the lower 60s with more rain chances possible by the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller