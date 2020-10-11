Early morning fog will eventually give way to a very warm and breezy day

What We’re Tracking:

Dense early morning fog

Warm & breezy today, windy tonight

Slight chance for rain later tonight

Patchy and dense fog will be present across the viewing area for the early morning hours of today leading to reduced visibility of less than a mile in some spots. The heaviest fog will be in the Topeka and Lawrence area spreading East to include much of the I-35 corridor as well.

After the fog dissipates this morning we will see a very warm day across the region with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s and even lower 90s in some spots. A cold front moving into the area late tonight will lead to breezy conditions both ahead of and behind the front. Wind speeds from 20-25 mph can be expected through this afternoon and the early hours of tomorrow morning. Keep an eye on strong wind gusts of up to 40-45 mph as well with the passage of the cold front.

As far as rain chances go, nothing looks too promising at this point as models have been back and forth with how much of the area would see rain. Right now the rain chances appear to be limited to areas North of I-70 who may have the best shot overnight Sunday into the early hours of Monday. However, due to the inconsistency in models a higher rain chance, and even a quick thunderstorm or two, cannot be entirely ruled out for the area.

After the cold front makes it’s way through, temperatures will cool down to more seasonable levels. Monday will stay in the low 70s while we gradually warm up through Wednesday where we could see upper 70s and low 80s.

Another cold front is expected to move through Wednesday night into Thursday dropping our temperatures yet again, this time into the 60s as we close out the upcoming work week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush