What We’re Tracking

AM frost possible for some

Pleasant but breezy weekend

Gradual warming through next week

A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for Cloud, Republic and Washington counties from 2:00 AM to 9:00 AM. Be sure to take care of any sensitive vegetation you may have outside.

Tonight, we will hold on to mostly cloudy skies for the viewing area with breezy conditions out of the Northwest. Gusts up to 25 mph will be possible as we see shower and thunderstorm activity gradually wrap up.

Temperatures overnight will cool into the 30s and 40s – counties up to the north and west may see some early morning frost develop on Saturday. Cloud cover will begin to leave the area around sunrise.

The cooler air lags behind just a bit with this system, and it’s really not all that cool to begin with. Saturday, we should still make it into the upper 60s with some lower 70s possible. Conditions will still be a bit breezy and Sunday should be a tad cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s.

It’ll be windier, though, for the last half of the weekend with wind gusts on Sunday around 35mph out of the north and west. Some models are indicating gusts could reach 40 mph in a few spots.

The start of next week brings us to the month of May and some nicer weather, as well. We’ll see some sunshine and temperatures warming up into the mid 60s with a continued strong breeze for Monday. We should warm up through the middle of the week, though, as our winds begin to relax a bit.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush