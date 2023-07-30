What We’re Tracking

Few storms early Monday morning

Relatively cooler air hangs around

Heating up midweek

More cloud cover begins to move in during the overnight hours. We are watching a chance for storms to develop late tonight and into early Monday morning. The best chance for rain looks to be in the eastern portions of the viewing area.

Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be around the same as what we saw today, in the lower 90s. Although, if storms hold off into the afternoon, we could hold on to the cooler temperatures with the heat not being an issue.

Relatively cooler air hangs on through Monday before heat settles in for your midweek. Temperatures around 100° for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, Wednesday being the hottest of them. Frontal boundary slides in Friday bringing relatively cooler air as well as rain chances for your weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller