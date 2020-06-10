Early morning showers, otherwise clearing, cooler and less humid Wednesday

Sunny and warm late week, then warmer and more humid Saturday to Monday

A Wind Advisory is posted until noon for Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Nemaha, Osage, Pottawatomie, Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties.

Yesterday there were early morning clouds as tropical remnants went through Missouri. We experienced another hot and muggy day before a cold front in the Rockies moved across the state. That boundary triggered some scattered late-day thunderstorms to the north/northwest.

Some rain from overnight will continue into early morning. The extreme wind of 30-50mph will gradually diminish through the day. Expect a cooler and less humid afternoon with a sunny to partly cloudy sky.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 76-79

Wind: NW 20-30

Thursday and Friday should be extremely pleasant with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s with highs in the mid 80s. Dew points will remain in the 50s so expect warm and comfortable conditions with hardly a cloud to be found.

The weekend looks warmer and slightly more humid. By early next week, we’re back to near 90 or slightly higher. Rain chances will be low with building mugginess and hotter weather with each passing day.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

It will certainly feel much better over the next 2-3 days…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com