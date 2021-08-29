Early rain chance with a break in the heat

What We’re Tracking:

Clearing out after early scattered rains

Slightly cooler this week

Not as humid

A cold front moving through our area has been bringing the chance for some showers and storms. Rain chances and cloud cover will start to taper off later in the day with a few isolated showers–mainly south–possible through the evening. We will also see a slight cool down in temperatures with highs in the lower 80s north to upper 80s south and a partly cloudy sky for the afternoon.

Early next week we hold on to the slightly more tolerable temperatures. Although it won’t be a full cool-down, it’s at least a partial break from the more intense heat with temperatures a bit closer to where they should be for this time of the year. Highs through most of next week should be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

As far as rain chances go for next week, things don’t look promising. The chances for rain become less favorable for any measurable rainfall. While temperatures remain near to slightly above average for the week ahead, we should see a lowering in the humidity level for several days this week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller