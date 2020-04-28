Showers early tonight give way to cooler, windier conditions Wednesday

What We’re Tracking:

Showers move out tonight

Strong, gusty wind Wednesday

Mainly sunny and warmer Thursday to Saturday

Areas of showers pass quickly through the region tonight behind a cold front. The wind increases to 10-20mph from the northwest and temperatures cool down into the lower 50s as the sky clears out toward Wednesday morning.

A much cooler day overall on Wednesday with scattered clouds off and on through the day and high temperatures only topping out in the middle to upper 60s. On top of that, gusty northwest wind at 20-30mph will make it feel even cooler.

Sunshine and less wind should make for a gorgeous day on Thursday with highs in the 70s, then back into the lower 80s for Friday and Saturday with breezy south winds returning. The next chance for showers and storms will be Saturday night or early Sunday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



