Early summertime weather will arrive right on cue

​Precipitation chances increased during the day Tuesday as a stronger trough over the Upper Rockies and Northern Plains swept across the region. The rain was a bit heavy in spots, but it may have been just right for those with precious lawns and growing gardens.

There were a few showers and storms Wednesday with lingering instability. Clouds cleared gradually by midday, but there were some isolated t’storms toward evening. The northwest breeze helped keep temps in the 75-80 degree range.

Today, we start with some foggy areas. Much of the day will be sunny to mostly sunny, warmer and a tad breezy. Moisture will start to surge northward from Texas and Oklahoma as our wind becomes southerly. Temperatures should be almost 6-10 degrees higher than yesterday.

Greater Topeka Thursday…

Highs: 84-88

Wind: S/SW 10-20

There may be a band of thunderstorms overnight. The likely time for something is between 3-7am. Summer solstice occurs at 10:54am CDT Friday with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. It certainly looks like a windy, hot and very muggy afternoon. High temps likely reach the low 90s. That heat with dew points near 70 may create heat index values of 95-99.

There is a chance for occasional showers and thunderstorms this weekend with another low pressure system from Canada, but all precipitation chances look fairly low right now. The best increases substantially in the hour or two before sunset, and scattered storms could continue overnight Saturday into early Sunday.

Expect more sunshine with near normal temps for the beginning of next week. By then, we will almost start focusing on the 4th of July holiday which is just two weeks from today!

This is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas, so please check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

KSNT Meteorologist David George

We appreciate your input. Share corrections or other story ideas by contacting: producers@ksnt.com