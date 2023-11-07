Some low clouds or patchy fog will be possible this morning before becoming partly cloudy for most of the day. Highs will again reach the lower to middle 70s for a beautiful afternoon. If you’re heading out to the polls, there should be no issues weather-wise after the fog clears this morning!

The warmer weather sticks around through at least a part of Wednesday. Highs remain in the upper 60s to lower 70s before a cold front moves through as early tomorrow morning. That will shift the winds around t the north and west, and we’ll all be feeling the cooler weather for the last half of the week with highs near 60° and overnight lows in the lower 30s straight through the weekend.

A quiet pattern settles in and the next week will be dry with no rain chances expected throughout the week even with that front passing through on Wednesday. Winter-like weather looks to stay away for a while longer, so enjoy the pleasant conditions while we have them!