Emergency workers want you prepared for winter weather

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emergency Shawnee County workers are asking drivers to prepare their cars for the upcoming winter weather.

That includes having winter-appropriate items in your car, in case your vehicle breaks down. Shawnee County Emergency Management Deputy Director Scott Garcia says including an extra coat and pair of gloves could help, if you have to abandon your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In addition to winter apparel, checking up on your tire pressure and fluid levels is also important.