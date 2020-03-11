Enjoy some of today’s sunshine, because there may be very little, if any, for the next 5-7 days

Enjoy some sunshine today, because it will be extremely limited for the next week

Yesterday was much colder than the previous day. Clouds lingered and temperatures struggled to reach the 50s.

Scattered overnight showers and t’storms are moving away quickly. Some thunderstorms were very strong near Wichita and Chanute. Clearing will be rapid around sunrise or shortly after, so get ready to enjoy a wonderful day with sunshine, light breezes and 60s.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 62-66

Wind: S/SW 5-15

Scattered showers early Thursday may last until late morning or midday. Once those go east, clearing should be quick but the wind will be much stronger. Numbers should still reach the low to mid 60s.

As we get deeper in the week, sunshine may be limited. Expect clouds Friday with cooler temperatures. We get colder again with scattered showers late Friday and Saturday. It may be cold enough for rain/snow or wet snow occasionally.

Spring Break will end damp and chilly. Highs may only be in the 40s to near 50 over the weekend, and clouds may dominate Sunday. More showers are expected through the early to middle part of next week.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

We should get a terrific day of weather so enjoy…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com