What We’re Tracking

Showers possible toward morning

Not as hot for a couple days

Heat building in for next week

There’s another chance for a few showers or storms later tonight, and a few showers could linger through part of the morning tomorrow. As a result, temperatures will likely be in the middle 80s for Friday afternoon before warming back up to near 90° for Saturday.

Rain chances become few and far between after Saturday as we’re looking at an extended period of hot weather as an upper ridge builds in. Highs by Monday will already be back in the middle to upper 90s, so enjoy the cooler weather while it lasts!

We’ll most likely see air temperatures at or above 100° by Tuesday, and the pattern doesn’t look to change all that much even as we approach the last days of July. Our silver lining appears to be relatively low humidity through midweek, though, so heat index values shouldn’t be too much higher than our air temperatures. Even still, it’s going to get quite hot for the tail end of the month.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller