Enjoy the warmth for now, much colder air on tap for this weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Gusty wind for Wednesday

Warmer temperatures through Thursday

Rain/snow mix Friday to possible snow Friday night into Saturday

Mostly clear and a bit breezy tonight as southeast winds return toward daybreak. Lows will fall into the middle 20s before the stronger breezes return. With that combination of cold air and brisk wind in the morning, wind chills could drop briefly into the upper 10s and lower 20s early Wednesday morning.

Through the day Wednesday, the wind shifts to the south at 15-25mph, gusting as high as 35mph. However, the temperatures will climb to the middle 50s through the day, as well. Lots of sunshine and mild temperatures, but certainly a strong wind and that will give us high fire danger for the middle of the week. That warmth will carry over into the start of Thursday, as well.

Big changes ahead for Friday with a strong cold front moving in at the same time some precipitation is expected to develop. Initially, the chance is for light rain, but as the colder air builds in later Friday and even into early Saturday, a changeover to a winter mix, then possibly some snow is anticipated. Still too early to say how much may move through, but one thing is certain, very cold wind will blow through starting late Friday with wind chills approaching 0° or possibly below 0° by early Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com