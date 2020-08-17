Enjoyably warm weather for the middle of August

What We’re Tracking:

Clear and cooler tonight

Lots of sunshine ahead

Low humidity this week

We’ll have lots of sunshine and pleasant temperatures for the next few days. Tonight will be clear with temperatures into the upper 50s and lower 60s again, behind a front that has reinforced the lower humidity for the upcoming week.

Tuesday looks beautiful with mostly sunny skies and slightly cooler temperatures. Temperatures will get into the lower to middle 80s with the warmest temperatures over the western half of the area. Overnight lows heading into Wednesday will drop into the middle to upper 50s.

Temperatures should stay near to slightly below average all the way through the week, but we eventually climb into the upper 80s by next weekend, but not significant chance for showers or storms are showing up in the next week as things stand right now.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

