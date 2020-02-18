Even cooler Wednesday before a chance of light snow

Even cooler Wednesday

Light snow showers possible Wednesday night

Warmer into the weekend

Cooler temperatures are finally settling in after a cold front moved through the area yesterday. Tonight will be cold with lows near 20°. Highs should rebound to the upper 30s by tomorrow afternoon with increasing clouds throughout the day. A few flurries and light snow showers are possible Wednesday night, but little to no accumulation is expected.

Thursday looks to be the coldest day of this week with temperatures struggling to break above freezing. Clouds should decrease by the afternoon. A warming trend begins on Friday as highs return to the middle 40s to lower 50s just in time for the weekend.

Light rain is possible Saturday night into Sunday, but temperatures are forecast to stay above freezing, so wintry precipitation is not expected at this time. Another storm system could arrive on Tuesday, potentially bringing a mix of rain and snow to parts of the area.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com