What We’re Tracking:

Heating up again on Thursday

Showers, cooler weather this weekend

Pleasant early next week

Mostly clear and a touch humid for tonight as overnight lows only fall into the middle 60s, possibly into the lower 60s west where the air will be a little drier.

Tomorrow looks pretty warm as the wind picks up out of the south once again. That will send our temperatures up close to 90° by Thursday afternoon, possibly into the lower to middle 90s west before a potent cold front moves through the region. That could knock highs back into the 50s and 60s by Saturday with overnight lows in the lower 40s heading into Sunday.

The cooler air looks to hang around for a few days, too. Lower 70s are expected through Monday of next week. We could also see another round of showers and storms Monday into Tuesday as our active, spring weather pattern continues.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller