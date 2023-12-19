What We’re Tracking

Stronger breezes today

Mild temperatures on the way

Rain chance later this week

Scattered clouds move through the area tonight along with southerly breezes. With both of those factors in play, temperatures will only fall back into the lower 40s by Wednesday morning. That low is actually a bit closer to the average high for this time of year.

Mostly cloudy and mild for Wednesday with south breezes once again. Highs will climb into the middle to upper 50s. Clouds stick around for Thursday and showers may start to develop for the area by late in the day on Thursday. Even with all of the cloud cover, temperatures will keep inching upward into the upper 50s to near 60° by the end of the week.

This will be another slow moving system, too, so we’ll have off and on rain chances straight through the weekend. It’s looking too warm for snow on Christmas Eve, and really, Santa may be feeling pretty toasty here in Northeast Kansas. Highs leading up to Christmas will be near 60° with lows in the 40s! The scattered chance for showers will linger through Christmas Day, as well, with highs still managing to make it into the middle upper 50s! That’s about 10-15 degrees warmer than average for this time of the year.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller