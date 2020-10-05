Even more warmth ahead this week

What We’re Tracking:

Clear with diminishing wind tonight

Warm week ahead

Dry conditions remain

Another clear night is in store for us with wind dying off and overnight lows in the lower 50s, warmer than previous nights. The wind tonight will coming from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph due to a weak surface boundary moving through.

The warming trend continues into Tuesday with temperatures in the lower 80s. Wednesday is expected to bring temperatures even higher into the middle to upper 80s by the afternoon hours. Lows will stay in the 50s for most of the week with a clear sky and lots of sunshine. Although the temperatures will be warm this week, the humidity will stay relatively low.

Beyond that, we should be finishing out the week with 80s across the board. A very stubborn upper air pattern continues to prevent any stronger systems from developing and moving into the area. This also means rain chances will not be expected for the next several days either.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

