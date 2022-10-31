What We’re Tracking:

Clear, cool night ahead

Warm and windy through late week

Rain by the weekend

After pleasant weather for Halloween, we head into November with a clear sky and light wind overnight. Temperatures will fall back into the lower 40s by morning.

By Tuesday, the wind increases out of the south, and that will help our temperatures climb up into the upper 70s to near 80° for the first day of November. The wind won’t be too strong just yet from the south at 10-15 with gusts around 20mph. Later this week, particularly on Thursday, the wind will pick up to 15-25mph with gusts closer to 40mph.

High temperatures stay in the middle to upper 70s through Thursday, but our clouds will begin to increase by then as our next system approaches. As of right now, rain chances should start to increase Thursday night, with showers and storms possible Friday. Heaviest rain could move through Friday night with a few lingering showers early in the weekend. Behind this system, temperatures drop back to more typical November levels in the lower 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller