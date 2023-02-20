What We’re Tracking

Very warm Monday

Breezy Tuesday

Colder late week

Cloud cover is building in this morning as we start off in the middle to upper 20s for most. We should hold on to passing clouds throughout the day.

Later this afternoon we’ll continue to warm up even more from the weekend as we’re expecting to see a little more sunshine mixing in. Highs will top out in the lower 60s with winds picking up ever so slightly for the afternoon hours at 10-15 mph.

This stretch of warmer weather carries over into the next few days with highs in the 60s and even possibly 70s by the middle of the week. We look to stay dry through most of it with a chance for some precipitation Wednesday evening as a strong cold front moves in.

Behind it, temperatures will take a drastic drop into the middle 30s for afternoon highs on Thursday and Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez