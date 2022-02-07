What We’re Tracking:

Mostly clear overnight

Several dry days ahead

Above average temperatures this week

A mainly clear sky sticks with us through the night and into the early hours of Tuesday. Low temperatures will dip back into the upper 20s and lower 30s by early Tuesday morning as light wind continues around 5mph through the night.

Tuesday, we’ll be even warmer with upper 50s and some lower 60s as southerly winds move in to help fuel in the warmer air right before another cold front slides through. Temperatures will be about 15 degrees above averages for this time of year. For the second half of the week sunshine will continue to dominate with temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. Some lower 60s appear to be possible on Friday as dry conditions look to remain for the foreseeable future.

We’ll have another front move through on Saturday with some pretty chilly temperatures possible Saturday through Sunday morning, but it should only last for about a day. Temperatures rebound quite nicely by early next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller