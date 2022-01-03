Even warmer Tuesday before cold air and snow chances return

What We’re Tracking:

Continued warming up on Tuesday

Snow chance late Wednesday/Wednesday night

Another cold blast later this week

For tonight, a mostly clear sky will be present overhead with wind speeds starting to pick up again just a bit. Lows will only cool down into the upper 20s. A stronger southerly breeze will begin to move in by sunrise – signaling the start of some even warmer air pushing into the region.

Afternoon highs on Tuesday should reach the upper 40s, which will likely be one of the warmer days this week. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-15mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Another big blast of cold air heads in by late Tuesday. Behind the front, highs in the lower 20s on Wednesday with a chance for a light snow Wednesday evening or Wednesday night followed by even colder weather with highs in the lower 10s on Thursday. Warmer temperatures return by the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller