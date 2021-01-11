Even warmer weather ahead for this week

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly clear, cold night

Much warmer this week

Breezy late in the week

Clear and cold tonight with temperatures falling back into the upper 20s with light wind and a mainly clear sky. Chilly weather will be confined to the nighttime, as highs will continue to run well above average this week.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and quite comfortable with highs in the middle 50s. This warmer weather continues through the middle of the week, with highs climbing to near 60° by Wednesday! Overnight lows this week will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

A cold front will make it’s way through on Thursday, and that will bring in some cooler weather for Friday and the weekend. It’ll also bring some gusty winds for the end of the week, making it feel even colder. However, the good news is, the push of truly cold, Arctic air looks to stay *just* off to our east. Temperatures through the weekend will be in the upper 30s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

