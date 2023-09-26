What We’re Tracking

Comfortably cool nighttime weather

Very warm daytime temperatures expected

Staying dry for the next several days

For the most part, the sky will remain clear to partly cloudy overnight. With dry air still in place, look for temperatures to dip into the middle to upper 50s by early Wednesday morning. That cool start will give way to a warm afternoon on Wednesday in the middle 80s for much of the region–a bit warmer south and slightly cooler north.

By Thursday, a ridge of high pressure in the jet stream flow spreads out into the Plains. With that, even warmer weather builds in. Highs for the end of the week and start of the weekend look to climb into the lower 90s, possibly some middle 90s for western areas. That warmth could even last into the start of next week (the beginning of October, by the way).

We look to say goodbye to rain chances throughout the week, too with that high pressure dominating the forecast. That will keep rain chances to a minimum through the weekend and even into the first half of next week, too. We’ve got our eyes on a system that brings some hope for showers by the middle of next week, though.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller