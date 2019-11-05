Even warmer Wednesday before the next cold front

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly clear night

Warmer for Wednesday

Much colder Thursday

Mostly clear and cool for tonight as temperatures fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s by early Wednesday morning. A few passing clouds at times over the northern half of the area, but overall a fairly quiet night ahead.

Temperatures will warm into the lower 60s on Wednesday ahead of a cold front that is poised to move through during the late afternoon. That front will bring some added cloud cover late in the day, a shift in the wind to the north and some much colder air for Thursday. Although it’s hard to rule out a few showers entirely, most areas will likely stay dry as this system is fairly starved of moisture.

Cold air settles in for Thursday and the first half of Friday, then rebounding temperatures as we head into the start of the weekend. An even stronger cold front slides through on Sunday with the end of the weekend much colder as an Arctic chill hits for the early part of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

