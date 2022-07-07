An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties until 9:00 pm.

Some lingering showers and storms are possible through mid-morning, and that will leave some cloud cover behind. Highs will remain in the middle 90s with dew points close to 80° leaving heat index values around 100°-105°. Northern counties may stay a bit cooler but still feel like the middle to upper 90s.

Another chance for rain looks possible late Thursday into early Friday as a front finally moves through the area. This will try and cool things down a bit for a couple of days.

Winds will be out of the northeast to close out the week, and temperatures may stay in the upper 80s! Still warm, but not nearly as hot as the last few days. In fact, it’ll actually feel like it’s supposed to for this time of the year, as 90° is our average high temperature right now.