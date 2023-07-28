What We’re Tracking

Heat wave continues

Frontal boundary slides in

Weekend rain chances

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for the entire viewing area until 9 PM Saturday.

Overnight temperatures should cool back into the upper 70s to around 80° tonight. A frontal boundary begins in trek towards the south tonight. This brings a rain chance for the overnight hours primarily for our northern counties.

The frontal boundary continues to slide through the area throughout the day tomorrow. The timing of this boundary greatly effects how hot we get tomorrow. It looks like we still heat up into the upper 90s to lower 100s for your Saturday. We have another chance for scattered showers Saturday night into Sunday morning.

More cloud cover slides in Sunday along with cooler air giving us highs in the lower to middle 90s. Heat settles in again by Tuesday. Our silver lining appears to be only moderate humidity throughout most of the week, though, so heat index values shouldn’t be too much higher than our air temperatures. Even so, it still could feel close to 110°+ at times.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard