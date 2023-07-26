What We’re Tracking

Heat wave continues

Staying dry

Weak frontal boundary for the weekend

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for the entire viewing area until 9 PM Friday.

Tonight, temperatures will down into the upper 70s and lower 80s again with a mostly clear sky. Tomorrow not much of a difference from today with temperatures in the lower 100s with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will be around the lower to middle 100s for the next week or so. We will not cool of very much in the overnight either. Those temperatures will bottom out in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Our rain chances for the next week are extremely limited.

Our silver lining appears to be relatively low humidity through out the week, though, so heat index values shouldn’t be too much higher than our air temperatures although it still could feel close to 110°+ at times.

We are watching for a weak frontal boundary that will move in Friday night into Saturday morning that will cool us down only by a couple degrees. Be sure to take it easy outside, drink plenty of water, and take as many breaks in the shade or AC as you can to take care of yourself!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard