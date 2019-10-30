Expect developing mix and snow before clearing occurs tonight

A Winter Weather Advisory runs through Wednesday evening for the following counties: Anderson, Brown, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Shawnee, Wabaunsee and Washington counties.

Monday gave us light rain showers, light rain/snow mix and brief snow. Much of the precipitation fell between 3-9pm. Tuesday was partly sunny and very chilly as we waited for the arrival of a stronger system.

Mix and snow developed overnight across our southeast counties, and it continues to spread from south to north. We should expect wet snow through the day with periods of mix. 1-3 inches of accumulation for most, while roads stay wet and slushy. The majority of the precipitation should occur between 11am and 4pm.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 33-36

Wind Chills: 20-22

Wind: W/NW 15-25

Flurries or snow showers could linger into this evening with partial clearing late. Thursday will be cold and mainly clear. Temperatures might be around 30-32 around sunset so kids need to bundle up and go out as early as possible for Trick or Treat fun. At least there will be a clear sky and fairly light breezes.

Looking longer term, a nice area of high pressure builds Friday through Sunday with sunshine, light breezes and slightly warmer temperatures. Friday’s highs will only be in the 40s, but numbers should climb to the mid and maybe upper 50s by the end of November’s first weekend. It appears a pleasant pattern continues for much of next week with cold nights, cool days, abundant sunshine and dry conditions.

Go slow and be safe as it likely get worse later today!

KSNT Meteorologist David George

