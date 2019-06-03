Expect more humidity and periodic storminess in the days ahead Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

It felt like early summer this past weekend with sunshine, humidity, plus widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. The hazy conditions are being caused by smoke that keeps drifting our way from wildfires in Canada.

Temperatures also climbed to points we haven't seen this season. Topeka's temp on Saturday hit 89 degrees, but many spots across northeast Kansas had highs of 90-92. It's amazing how hot those numbers feel when we haven't had much heat this spring.

Flooding is still a huge concern, but it's more for isolated areas right now. Unfortunately, the upcoming week looks occasionally wet with scattered t'storms likely each day for the foreseeable future.

Dew Points have been much higher for several days, although it felt somewhat better Sunday behind Saturday afternoon's frontal passage. The sky will be partly cloudy to variably cloudy. Storm chances are essentially 50/50 each day. Some action will be in the early morning from overnight remnants and the rest should occur in the late afternoon and early evening during maximum daytime heating.

Greater Topeka Monday

Highs: 78-82

Wind: SE 10-20

Additional rain is possible for much of this week because of a big low pressure system toward the West Coast and Desert Southwest. Upper disturbances will periodically create the lifting mechanism to create storm complexes that could produce heavy downpours and severe weather.

Prepare yourself for more humid conditions and keep watching the sky for storm development…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

