Expect muggy, warmer and unsettled weather toward the weekend

​Topeka's temp on Saturday hit 89 degrees, but many spots across northeast Kansas had highs of 90-92. It's amazing how hot those numbers felt. Sunday was rather comfortable, but it became more humid yesterday after the brief relief.

Dew Points will be much higher for several days, so stayed hydrated and don’t overexert yourself. The sky will be partly cloudy to variably cloudy for the most part. Storms may form at any time, however most should be in the early morning from overnight remnants while the rest should occur in the late afternoon and early evening during maximum daytime heating.

Any storms from last night move east quickly to leave us with a mainly cloudy sky. It will certainly be muggy with dew points near 70 and warmer as highs approach 87. Thankfully it won’t as hot as it can be this time of the year, but it will be far from comfortable.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

​Highs: 84-88

Heat Index: 90-93

​Wind: SW 15-25

Additional rain is possible for much of this week because of a big low pressure system toward the West Coast and Desert Southwest. Upper disturbances will periodically create the lifting mechanism needed for storm complexes to form. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy downpours and severe weather.

Flooding is still a huge concern, but it’s more for isolated areas right now. Unfortunately, our area looks occasionally wet with scattered t'storms for the foreseeable future. The best news is that storms should move through any given spot quickly which should greatly reduce further complications.

It will feel more like early summer with higher temps and more humidity…

KSNT Meteorologist David George