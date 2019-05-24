Expect occasional strong t'storms toward Memorial Day Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

What We're Tracking:

Warmer and more humid

Storm chances continue toward Memorial Day

Drier and pleasant by late Tuesday and Wednesday

Tornado Watch until 8am for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Shawnee, Wabaunsee and Washington counties.

Flash Flood Watch continues for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley and Washington counties until 7am.

Strong storms are possible this morning with additional storm chances later today into Saturday. Hail and damaging winds are the most likely risks. Mostly cloudy otherwise with breezes from the south/southwest.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 78-82

Wind: S/SW 15-25

Through the weekend, we see chances for strong to severe thunderstorms as well as a warming trend. Weekend highs top out in the lower 80s and overnight lows will be in the 60s. Dew Points have rapidly increased and wind will be up at times too.

Further thunderstorm activity is possible through Tuesday. Conditions will remain on the humid side through that time as well. Drier air pushes in for a moment on Wednesday into Thursday of next week so it should look and feel better by then.

Have a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend,

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist David George

