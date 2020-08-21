Expect slightly warmer temperatures over the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Slight increase in humidity over the weekend

Warming trend

Little to no rain chances

Tonight, temperatures will fall to around average in the middle to upper 60s with mostly clear skies and drier air in place.

Humidity levels will stay in the moderate range with dew points in the lower to middle 60s for Saturday although slightly over the weekend. A lot of sunshine is expected through this time, as well. Afternoon highs for the weekend will warm up into the low 90s.

Despite the slight increase in humidity and warmer temperatures ahead, there is still no significant chance for showers or storms over the next week as things stand right now. It is hard to rule out an isolated rain shower with the jetstream flowing overhead especially late Sunday, but there are no signs of a strong storm system developing that will impact us in Northeast Kansas this week.

There’s a high pressure system over the desert southwest that doesn’t look to budge anytime soon, and that’s what is keeping us quiet over the next several days. Expect temperatures climbing almost by a degree a day over the next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

