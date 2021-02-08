Experts say bitterly cold temperatures threaten frostbite and hypothermia

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With dangerously cold temperatures firmly in place, there are a couple of concerns that health professionals say people should be aware of, hypothermia and frostbite.

Frigidly cold arctic air continues to grip much of the central plains as Old Man Winter shows us just a taste of what he is capable of. Experts say that frostbite typically occurs in shorter periods of time when the wind chills dip lower than 10 or 20 below and can be evaluated through different severity levels.

Dr. Armand Heyns, an emergency medicine physician at Stormont Vail, says “frostbite can be thought of as basically a burn injury to the most common extremities such as the fingers, toes, nose and ears.”

Frost-nip, a mild case, may lead to redness and slight pain. Whereas the much more severe instances of frostbite can be identified with a severe aching, burning sensation, skin peeling off, and complete discoloration of fingers.

Hypothermia is also a major concern with such cold temperatures and arises when your body temperature falls below normal – which is 98.6 degrees. Health professionals note that hypothermia seems to be a bit more prevalent and can be identified if your body refuses to warm up after an extended period of time. The possibility of blisters forming and your skin beginning to turn blue are also warning signs.

Dr. Heyns goes on to say, “overall, I think hypothermia can be much more dangerous if it’s severe. If people have severe hypothermia and their body temperatures drop to the low 90s or 80s, they can have heart rhythms that are irregular and that can lead to cardiac arrest.”

Doctors also say that if you think you may have frostbite or hypothermia be sure to get out of the cold as quickly as possible, remove any wet clothing you may have, and work on warming up your body temperature with heaters, blankets and other thermal heat sources.

Another thing to consider when dealing with these dangerously cold temperatures is the fact that it’s easier to let yourself become dehydrated due to the fact that the cold air is so dry. Therefore, staying hydrated is a key factor when handling such extreme conditions.

Unfortunately, as of right now, there is no clear indication that this arctic air mass is going anywhere. In fact, recent weather models are hinting at the possibility of even colder air moving into the region for Valentine’s Day this weekend.