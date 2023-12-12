We’re expecting much more cloud cover over the next several days. We’ll also see cooler northeasterly breezes around for today. It won’t be a windy day, but with temperatures only topping out in the middle to upper 40s, even the light breeze will have a bit of a chill with it with clouds overhead.

The next several days look to be quiet and dry as high pressure becomes our dominant pattern by the time we get to the weekend. The main chance for rain this week might end up staying just west of the viewing area on Thursday as a cut-off low meanders near the area, but we’ll stay mostly cloudy regardless. Aside from that, a slight warming is expected by the end of the week with highs in the lower to middle 50s again.

There may be another shot at a few showers by Saturday, but overall, we’re in a pretty dry and warm weather pattern. Highs for weekend should be near 50°, and the mild weather lasts through the first half of next week.